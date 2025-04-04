“His legacy as one of the world’s greatest guitar players will one day soon be celebrated by many, and that makes us so proud”: On what would have been his 72nd birthday, work begins on a Belfast statue of guitar legend Gary Moore
It’s set to be located in the city’s Cathedral Quarter
Marking what would have been his 72nd birthday, work has begun on a statue of guitar legend Gary Moore that will be erected in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. Moore died on 6 February 2011, aged 58.
The campaign to get the statue built has been spearheaded by the Wild Frontier Project, which is still attempting to raise funds. It now has the support of Belfast City Council, which is backing the statue’s location.
Moore was born in East Belfast in 1952, later moving to Dublin, where he met Phil Lynott. After stints in blues-rock outfit Skid Row and then Thin Lizzy (both with Lynott), Moore embarked on a solo career, recording both rock albums and, from 1990 onwards, a string of well-received blues records that demonstrated his virtuoso guitar playing.
Speaking to Belfast Live about the statue, Moore’s sister, Patricia, said: “We started from nothing with no experience and no funds. It has taken time, but we are gaining momentum, and it’s very exciting to have the first phase of the statue starting.
“So many people have expressed their support for a statue of Gary. His legacy as one of the world’s greatest guitar players will one day soon be celebrated by many, and that makes us so proud.
“The statue will create new fans of Gary’s music too, which is great for Belfast. The city has come a long way and is ready to shout out to the rest of the world about its amazing talent and contribution to all levels of society all around the world, that’s what I truly believe.”
For details of fundraising events to support the Gary Moore statue - including a three-hour tribute gig that will take place at The Black Box in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter tonight (4 April) - head to the Wild Frontier Project website.
