"He was the most introverted guy you’ve ever met in your life. To go from that to the world’s greatest entertainer – it blows my mind.”: Bruce Springsteen airs new tour documentary
With exclusive behind-the-scenes access and raw tour footage Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is the latest peek into Springsteen’s world
Heeyy baby! Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have a new documentary out on October 25th, appearing on both Hulu and Disney+.
The new doc is an extensive tour diary taking in the events of Springsteen’s ongoing world tour and promises the “most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips, and personal reflections from Springsteen himself.”
Springsteen is about to head out on the Canadian leg of his tour, finishing in late November 2024 before resuming in Italy in July 2025.
“Since I was 16, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am, and how I justify my existence here on earth” explains Springsteen in a new trailer for the doc. “When the world shut down I made a promise that, if we got through this, I’d throw the biggest party I could.
“There are two things I try to accomplish in rehearsal. One: You’ve got to shake the cobwebs off the band. And two: What will the rhythm of the show be?” he says.
The trailer teases backstage preparation along with plenty of live footage – and lots of Born To Run… Obviously.
Stalwart guitarist Steve Van Zandt chips in: “I grew up with Bruce and he was the most introverted guy you’ve ever met in your life. To go from that to the world’s greatest entertainer – it blows my mind.”
But it’s Springsteen's steely determination that comes across most powerfully: “Time moves quickly when you are on the road. There’s no getting over losses in the band - we’ve had the same line-up for 40 years. You never get over the guys you’ve played with for that long… But it’s too late to stop now," he intones.
“I plan on continuing until the wheels come off and for as long as the audience will follow me. It’s my job.”
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ from October 25th.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
