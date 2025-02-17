Guns N’ Roses and Tool added to Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s final show at Villa Park

Guns N’ Roses, Tool and Rival Sons will perform at Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell show in Birmingham on 5 July.

This all-star event - billed as Back To The Beginning - sold out in less than 10 minutes last week.

The show will feature the reunion of the original Black Sabbath - Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward – plus a solo set from Ozzy and performances from a host of major acts.

Also confirmed for the event are Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup with a revolving cast of musicians which will feature the following names:

Andrew Watt, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Dave Ellefson, Vernon Reid (Living Colour) and Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe), will join Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), and Wolfgang Van Halen.