"“These are all guys I admire, but to pick one specific solo out?": Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell picks his 6 favourite guitar soloists of all time

Having spent the best part of a year writing and recording a new solo album – I Want Blood – which he wrapped in May of this year, Cantrell is currently on tour and on the promotion trail with the new album all set to break cover October 18th.

As such, a stop by with Rick Beato to chew the fat and talk raw and raucous riffing on Beato’s YouTube channel is therefore something of a no-brainer.

Jerry Cantrell: Creating the Iconic Sound of Alice In Chains - YouTube Watch On

And while Beato’s fanboy-ism is clear throughout, giving Cantrell an easy ride and revealing little, he does put the great man on the spot at one point, requiring Cantrell to pick out some of his favourite guitar solos - “Solo’s that you think are amazing guitar solos,” begs Beato.

“These are all guys I admire, but to pick one specific solo out? I don’t think I could do that. There are so many great ones,” explains Cantrell before zooming in to name six players that – for him – nailed the art of solo and played their part in influencing the Alice In Chains sound.

While not specifying any kind of ranking, Cantrell names the following solo superstars:

Eddie Van Halen

Or more specifically, “Anything Eddie Van Halen ever did. That guy was amazing,” says Cantrell. And having toured with Van Halen in Alice In Chains’ early days, he went on to elaborate on his respect for Van Halen and his sheer passion for playing. “What usually happened was that when I was walking into the venue, he’d be playing… But it’d be during our soundcheck time. I’d walk up on stage and he’d be playing through my gear!” remembers Cantrell.

Angus Young

Top 10 Guitar Solos By Angus Young - YouTube Watch On

The man perhaps most responsible for the balls out AC/DC rock n roll sound comes next. “Angus Young is a fucking lyrical soloist,” explains Cantrell.

Jimi Hendrix

Noted. And hardly a surprise appearance on anyone’s favourite soloist shortlist…

Jimmy Page

Top 10 Jimmy Page Guitar Solos - YouTube Watch On

“Jimmy is pretty badass too, man. Hendrix AND Page,” stresses Cantrell.

Tony Iommi

Tony Iommi - The Best Guitar Solos - YouTube Watch On

The Black Sabbath stalwart gets much love from Cantrell. “Tony Iommi would like do two fucking solos at once and put them both on the record. One track here, another track there. That’s badass,” he says.

David Gilmour

But it’s surprisingly Pink Floyds’ rock, David Gilmour, that gets the most love. “David Gilmour is something else, man,” says Cantrell. “There’s a real fire in his playing and he does it in a really understated way. Occasionally you hear him break loose but – and I don’t mean this as any kind of slight – but he plays in a restrained way. I dig that. You get these flashes that come out of nowhere and tear your face off.”