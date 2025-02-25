“I’ll never forget meeting Jimi at that club in New York in 1968. It’s an honour to help keep his legacy alive”: 88-year-old Buddy Guy comes out of retirement to honour Hendrix

Buddy Guy may have retired from touring last year but the 88-year-old blues veteran is now apparently making a comeback of sorts – he’s been added to the final show of this year’s ‘Experience Hendrix’ tour.

You can now see Guy at the last date of the tour, at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on April 12, where he’ll join an array of modern-day guitar heroes on stage, including Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, Samantha Fish, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, and Marcus King.

Of course, Guy stands above all of those names, not least for the simple fact that he’s actually played with Hendrix - indeed Jimi cited Guy as an influence back in the day. “Thank you to the Hendrix Tour family for bringing me back to perform at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta on April 12,” he said in a statement. “I’ll never forget meeting Jimi at that club in New York in 1968, and I’m so grateful we had the chance to become friends. It’s an honour to help keep his legacy alive.”

A few years back footage emerged of the pair jamming together on a version of Stormy Monday from 1968. As you can see above, it may be muddy quality, but you can clearly see Hendrix with a left-handed Strat play one of his inimitable solos.

Janie Hendrix, Jimi Hendrix's stepsister, also commented on Guy's inclusion in the Atlanta lineup. “Having Buddy come out of retirement to play with us in the Atlanta show is an amazing finale,” she said. “It’s a true act of friendship and mutual admiration. I can’t think of a better way to close out such an epic event.”

In other news, Guy has also collaborated with the band Switchfoot on a new track. Last Man Standing features the guitarist sharing vocals with Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman, as well as laying down his trademark licks.

“Buddy Guy was the blues legend that taught me how to play the guitar,” Foreman said in a statement.

“I remember watching him live as a teenager and being completely transformed. I wanted this song to be something worthy of the man who helped shape my musical journey. Buddy, thanks for joining our band for a tune. Bigger than that - thanks for teaching me how to play.”