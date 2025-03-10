“I didn’t care about the guitar. I wanted to be a drummer my whole life. That was all I cared about”: Jack White tells Oxford Union he didn’t care about the guitar but needed to play it to achieve "validity"

News
By
published

He says it was the simplicity of the band that appealed to people

Jack White of The Dead Weather performs, playing drums, on day seven of New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival on May 2, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana
Jack White playing drums for Dead Weather back in 2010, New Orleans (Image credit: Getty/David Redfern)

Jack White has spoken to the Oxford University Union – not an honour that’s extended to just any old garage rock guitarist – and talked about the “simplicity” of the White Stripes that was secret to the band taking off in the way they did.

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

A photo posted by on

“The White Stripes was the project I had that was all about simplicity. That happened to be the thing that people related to. It spoke to people and people connected with it and it kept growing and growing,” he started.

“When you’re passionate about stuff, you don’t know if the things you’re passionate about will also be something interesting for other people,” he continued. “Maybe someone thinks ‘I want to be a stand-up comedian’. You (might) try to do stand-up and some people laugh, but you don’t get a standing ovation. Then you go and do this play because your friend was in it, then that’s when you got a standing ovation. It’s like ‘Well I didn’t mean to do that’…That’s how I feel about the guitar.”

“I didn’t care about the guitar. I wanted to be a drummer my whole life. That was all I cared about. I’ve played drums many times live and people think it’s OK, but (it’s) not something that really connects with people,” he explained. “For some reason, the guitar part, that expression has some kind of validity to it. I don’t know why.”

White acknowledged that the White Stripes’ stripped-back approach was something that was hugely appreciated by their fans and because of that he’d deliberately avoided going down that route in his other projects in a bid to “make my head work in different ways.”

White has posted a load of images from his trip to Oxford which you can see below.

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

A photo posted by on

The guitarist has been over in Europe touring in support of last year’s ‘surprise’ No Name album. He played two dates at London’s Troxy last weekend and wrapped up the tour with shows in Birmingham and Glasgow this week.

The Dead Weather's Jack White on Drumming Technique (Episode 1 of 4) - YouTube The Dead Weather's Jack White on Drumming Technique (Episode 1 of 4) - YouTube
Watch On
Categories
Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Olly Pearson

“I remember him dancing to Girls, Girls, Girls by Mötley Crüe when we were at soft play": 11-year-old guitarist plays AC/DC, Van Halen and Queen to wow the judges on Britain's Got Talent
Steve Vai wears a grey suit, a wide-brimmed hat and plays his Ibanez PIA signature guitar with psychedelic finish.

“You’re the boss of the tone because you’re the one playing it, and you’re the one hitting the note”: Steve Vai has some advice for players who are unhappy with their tone
Doechii and Lauryn Hill

“The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill”: Doechii describes joining Lauryn Hill on stage in Miami as “the greatest honor hip-hop could give me”
See more latest
Most Popular
Doechii and Lauryn Hill
“The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill”: Doechii describes joining Lauryn Hill on stage in Miami as “the greatest honor hip-hop could give me”
Olly Pearson
“I remember him dancing to Girls, Girls, Girls by Mötley Crüe when we were at soft play": 11-year-old guitarist plays AC/DC, Van Halen and Queen to wow the judges on Britain's Got Talent
Harry Styles
Sony Music says it has removed over 75,000 deepfake tracks from streaming platforms, which include voice models of Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Queen
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris goes country for his first step back behind the mic in a decade
Lzzy Hale and Arejay Hale on stage in 2009
“You don’t stop the show for any reason - not even when you don’t have a drummer onstage because he's locked outside the building!”: Halestorm star Lzzy Hale tells her funniest gig story
Bruce Dickinson
“I said, ‘I do not want to go out and be a sad parody of myself’”: How Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson faced up to his greatest challenge
Brent Hinds in 2005
“White whale! Holy Grail!”: How the epic tale of Moby-Dick inspired Mastodon’s greatest album
Tosin Abasi plays his 8-string Abasi Concepts Larada at a 2022 NAMM show
“I really like that you can sweep pick on this thing, so it gets you the nylon-string sound without the physical limitations”: Tosin Abasi issues update on Abasi Concepts' much-anticipated hybrid nylon-string
Lady Gaga and Robert Smith
“I used to play it in my apartment like a million times”: Lady Gaga says that the "electro-grunge" song on her new album, Mayhem, is inspired by a '90s track by The Cure
Edwyn Collins
"There was absolutely nothing you could do to that record to stop it. It was an unstoppable force. Even I couldn’t mess that record up”: Edwyn Collins ponders his career, Orange Juice's break-ups and today's popstars being too nice