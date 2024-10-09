Here’s one you’ll all know – Mk.gee plays the same song 12 times in one gig

Here’s a serious question for you: what would you think if you went to a gig and an artist played the same song not once, or even twice, but TEN times in a row? And then did it again twice in the encore for good measure?

Would be you annoyed? Entertained? Puzzled? Perturbed? Or a mixture of all of these?

Well, that’s what happened to the lucky punters who turned up to a Minneapolis show by the eccentricly-monikered, so-hot-right-now Los Angeles musician Mk.gee. On his current North American tour the fast-rising guitarist has taken to play the short minute track, DNM a number of times. But at the Minneapolis Uptown Theater he broke his own record.

It must be said, from the evidence we’ve seen, punters didn’t seem unduly bothered. Maybe they just like DNM. Here it is:

Mk gee - DNM (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

And here it is again.

You get the picture.

According to reports, on several occasions Mk.gee (apparently it’s not pronounced ‘Em-kay-dot-gee’, but ‘McGee’) played with the audience, starting the song as if he was going to play something else before launching into DNM once more. At one point he apparently ran through the audience to grab a beer whilst his band played the song.

Just the sort of attention-grabbing behaviour that gets you written about on the Internet, then.

It’s not as if Michael Todd Gordon (for that is his birth name) has a wealth of material out there. He only released his debut album Two Star & The Dream Police earlier this year, though he has worked as producer and songwriter with a number of artists, including Kacy Hill and Fred Again. Two Stars…. has twelve tracks, but only has a running time of 33 minutes, so you could say playing DNM 12 times was merely padding things out.

Anyhoo, from what’s been posted on social media, punters didn’t seem too disappointed, as you can see from the responses below…

That will, in all likelihood encourage him. What are the odds that he breaks his own record again soon…?