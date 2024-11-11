“Gonna make sure the block gets lifted man, hit my squad up early this am”: Tyler, The Creator gets copyright strikes lifted so fans can discuss new album

Tyler, The Creator has promised he will try to get copyright strikes lifted so that fans can react to his new album in full on social media.

His latest album Chromakopia came out in late October and since then fans of the LA rapper have been sharing their thoughts on social media. However, many have had copyright strikes lodged against them and have had their content blocked, with either the sound being removed from videos or, worse, their accounts being taken down completely.

Tyler though has said in an Instagram post that he’s working on getting these strikes lifted so that fans can react without incurring the wrath of the copyright gods. In response to one fan who complained of a copyright ban, Tyler commented, saying: “Gonna make sure the block gets lifted man, hit my squad up early this am”.

The fan later responded saying: “Video is up and all blocks lifted. Appreciate you helping”.

A post shared by Sleeping On Gems 💎 (@sleepingongems) A photo posted by on

It’s not the first time an artist has done this. Earlier this year both Kendrick Lamar and Drake lifted copyright restrictions on the diss tracks they had written about each other, meaning that ordinary folk all over the globe could revel in the pair’s mutual bitch fest, er appreciate the lyrical prowess that both rappers brought to fine art of slagging each other off.

Chromakopia was released last month, curiously on a Monday, thus bucking the modern trend for end-of-week releases to maximise sales figures before the new chart on the following Friday. It still went to Number One in both the UK and Billboard charts and logged an eye-popping total of 85 million streams on its first day of release.

Tyler has also recently announced his Chromakopia World Tour for next year. It all starts in St Paul, Minnesota in February, winding its way through North America during the early Spring, before he comes to the UK in May with dates in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and three nights at London’s 02. Aside from a couple of festival dates in 2022, these will be Tyler’s first UK shows since the pandemic. Confirmed support acts for the whole tour are Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.