“Explosive passion and exciting energy!”: Watch Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes rocking out in 1999

A newly expanded version of the 2000 album Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live At The Greek is released on 14 March with 16 previously unreleased tracks.

The original album was recorded over two nights in Los Angeles in 1999.

These performances featured classic songs from Page’s career with Led Zeppelin combined with The Black Crowes’ signature tracks.

Celebrating the album's 25th anniversary is a 36-track edition produced, mixed and remastered by Kevin Shirley.

Ahead of the album release comes a two-track single featuring their versions of the classic Crowes song No Speak No Slave and Zeppelin’s Bring It On Home.

Jimmy Page states: “I’m really looking forward to the soon to be available release of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes material from concerts in 1999. The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments.”

The Black Crowes' singer Chris Robinson adds: “The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective. Hail, hail rock ‘n roll!”

Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson comments: “Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them. The sound of the new mixes and extra songs blew me away when I first heard them.”