“I can’t remember the juicy bits and the other juicy bits I can’t have published while my children and my parents are still alive”: Fatboy Slim teases new coffee table book that isn’t an autobiography

Norman Cook - aka Fatboy Slim - has announced that he’s got a book coming out soon. But it’s not a common or garden autobiography: it’ll be a visual coffee table book based around the various objects he’s collected over the course of his illustrious career.

In a new video that explains all about the new project, Cook/Slim says. “I’ve had a long and varied career, most enjoyable, with some thrills and spills. Now there comes a point in your life, when people say ‘do you want to write an autobiography?’ This ain’t going to happen,” he says adamantly. “Because I can’t remember the juicy bits and the other juicy bits I can’t have published while my children and my parents are still alive.”

Which sounds a bit of a cop out, does it not? Surely his parents and kids aren’t naive enough to believe that their son/dad has been a paragon of virtue over the last four decades? Cook himself has been utterly open about how much of a caner he was, especially during the late '90s. To get blushingly coy about all that now seems, well, a little off-brand…

Fatboy Slim book launch! - YouTube Watch On

Anyhow, as he says in the video, Cook is a bit of a hoarder ,and over the years has kept a treasure trove of mementoes, through which he will tell the story of his career. He brandishes a few of these in the video, including a pair of ‘You’ve Come A Long Way Baby’ boxing shorts, a Fatboy Slim dildo (“one of my proudest moments in showbiz”) and his old school photo, which, as we know now, includes the current Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The book is entitled ‘It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Fatboy Sings’ and comes out through Rocket 88 Books. It’s available to pre-order here.

As for another Fatboy Slim album, one day? Well, ‘don’t get your hopes up’ would appear to be the message. Late last year, Cook spoke to The Sun and said that he had lost his passion for music making.

“You can’t make music unless you’re absolutely passionate about it and it drives you from the moment you wake up in the morning. I just don’t seem to feel like that any more. I feel like that about DJing but I’ve kind of lost my passion for making music.

“For five years, I tried to beat myself up about it and go, ‘You should be doing this’. But then I thought, ‘Well, everybody likes my DJing and I enjoy that more, so I’ll do that’. I’m hoping that one day the passion will come back.”