“Can you imagine sharing the stage with your 14-year-old self?”: Donny Osmond uses “mind-blowing AI and CGI technology” to duet with… himself

Who would your dream AI duet partner be? In the case of Donny Osmond, the answer would appear to be… himself.

Yep, the veteran singer and entertainer is using the latest technology to revive the younger, teen idol version of himself at his current Las Vegas solo residency.

Introducing himself - or rather his younger self - on Instagram, Osmond said: “I have a new co-star at my Las Vegas residency, and we are going to be making history together.

“Can you imagine sharing the stage with your 14-year-old-self? Well, it’s happening: thanks to some mind-blowing AI and CGI technology, I’m going to be talking and singing with Donny Osmond. You know - the one from 1972.”

For many of us, the idea of reuniting with your teen self sounds like a horrific sci-fi nightmare, but 14-year-old Donny wasn’t your average moody adolescent. Having made his debut on the Andy Williams show at the age of five, and went on to score numerous hits as both a solo artist and with his brothers, The Osmonds.

And, thanks to AI, it’s like he’s never been away. The teaser video features a slightly terrifying conversation between 67-year-old human Donny and his AI child-self, where it’s revealed that Donny junior is actually Donny senior’s grandson, Daxton Osmond, with an AI Donny face on.

How this will all play out on stage remains to be seen - will Daxton have to be there every night to serve as the 'host' for young AI Donny's face? - but if the cross-generational double Donny thing floats your boat, tickets for his Harrah’s Las Vegas residency are available now.

But hasn't this been done before? Yes! In the halcyon pre-AI days of 2013, Take That's Gary Barlow needed nothing more than a big TV to duet with younger Gary during his BBC New Year's Eve special, making it possible for him to sing A Million Love Songs to himself. Truly, the greatest love of all.