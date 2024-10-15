“Can someone explain what is happening right now? Y’all got my heart pounding!!!!”: Fleetwood Mac are revamping their social media accounts and fans are verrry excited

Something is happening on Fleetwood Mac’s social media and fans are getting themselves into a bit of a tizzy.

Last weekend, a new ‘official’ Instagram account for the group was launched. The verified page is currently set to private, and is followed by just eight people – including Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

This comes after an official Fleetwood Mac TikTok account was also set up recently. There has, to date, been a grand total of zero videos of band members dancing or eating food posted thus far – indeed, no content whatsoever. However, the account already has almost 14,000 followers.

Merely the creation of these accounts has set fans a-speculating. “Fleetwood Mac making an official Instagram and TikTok we are cooked,” wrote one user on Twitter/X last Saturday. Another posted: “Fleetwood Mac making an Instagram. Somebody sedate me.”

Theories abounded on Reddit. One user wrote: “It would be so amazing if this amounted to something like a reunion of the remaining four. Has John (McVie) been coaxed out of retirement? Have Stevie and Lindsey (Buckingham) buried the hatchet? One final public tribute to Christine (McVie) and then curtains?”

Another user wrote: “Can someone explain what is happening right now?” Someone else said: “Y’all got my heart pounding!!!!”

As is the way with these things a revamping of the band’s social media presence could prelude all sorts of things. At present, a reissue of one of the group’s classic albums is more likely prospect than a full reunion.

In an interview with Mojo magazine this year Stevie Nicks appeared to close down that possibility, saying that there was “no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together” without Christine McVie, who died in 2022. “Without her, it just couldn’t work,” she reasoned.

Of course, it should be pointed out that Nicks did indeed tour as part of a Fleetwood Mac without McVie between 1999 and 2014, when she returned.

Mick Fleetwood though appeared to at least leave open the prospect of a reunion when, in the immediate aftermath of McVie’s passing, he said: “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before.” And earlier this year Lindsey Buckingham suggested he wasn’t standing in the way of a reunion either, saying, in an interview with Conan O’Brien for Sirius XM, that he rejoin the band “in a heartbeat”.

If there’s hope for fans it lies in Buckingham’s comments. And the recent example of another much-loved group. After all, the idea of an Oasis reunion seemed a forlorn prospect for their fans... until the day it actually happened.