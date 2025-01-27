“I find that I must bow out of my role with the Eagles while I can still do so gracefully”: Eagles guitarist steps down due to health reasons

Eagles guitarist Steuart Smith has announced that he’s leaving the group due to health reasons.

Smith has been a member of the country rock giants since 2001 but made a statement confirming that a recent health diagnosis has meant that he can’t continue in the band’s line up.

He said that, “It is with profound regret that, due to performance issues associated with my recently diagnosed Parkinsonism, I find that I must bow out of my role with the Eagles while I can still do so gracefully.”

“It’s been a great quarter of a century, and I had hoped to be able to finish out this year with the band, but I must now do what’s best for all concerned.”

If you’re confused as to what ‘Parkinsonism’ is, it’s apparently a term that describes “a collection of movement symptoms associated with several conditions - including Parkinson’s disease”, by the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Founder member Don Henley paid tribute to the touring guitarist, writing that: “The Eagles will be forever grateful for the extraordinary talents that he brought to both our recordings and live performances.

"Steuart will be greatly missed, but he will always be a part of our musical family. We know our many fans join us in wishing him well.”

The band, who are currently in the middle of a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere venue, have moved fast to fill the vacancy. Christopher Holt is stepping in to the line up in Smith’s place.

The new boy told the Dallas Morning News that he was “trying to fill the giant shoes” of his predecessor. “It’s the highest honour for me to do it, and it’s my duty to get it right,” he added.

The band have recently extended the Sphere residency – dates now run until April 12 at the venue. And after that? The band announced their Long Goodbye tour in September 2023 but whether the Sphere residency really does represent the end of the road will no doubt become clear in the coming months..