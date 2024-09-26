“I appreciate that you don’t give a f*ck”: Dave Navarro calls out a fan for wearing a Taylor Swift shirt to a Jane’s Addiction gig

If you’re writhing in the mosh pit at a heavy rock gig it’s not easy to catch the attention of your heroes on stage, let alone get a personal affirmation from one of rock’s most superstar guitarists. However, that’s exactly what one Jane’s Addiction fan was able to achieve, using unconventional means to make his presence felt.

It’s safe to say that rocking up to a Jane’s Addiction gig wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt would be pretty low on many fan’s ‘must-do’s, but that’s where one fan went at a recent Janes gig.

And, more surprisingly, the move only attracted plaudits and respect from band member Navarro.

Falling to his knees at the stage edge at the end of a song Navarro massages his final note with his whammy bar before alighting on the sight immediately before him. There, in his full gaze, a fan reaches out to touch his idol, with the words “So it’s gonna be forever, Or it’s gonna go down in flames“ clearly visible across his shoulders…

The lyric, of course, comes from Taylor Swift’s Blank Space, the second single from her fifth album 1989 and with those words on the back we can only assume the presence of a large logo and likeness of the globe-trotting Eras superstar on the front…

However, rather than recoil in horror, Navarro instead crawls towards the unlikely Swiftie, craning his neck so that he can impart his approval into his ear.

“I appreciate that you don’t give a fuck and you wore a Taylor Swift shirt to our show,” congratulates Navarro. “Oh my God,” the fan replies and the pair fist bump triumphantly.

Posting a movie of the event on Instagram, Navarro elaborated on his emotions: “The whole time I was thinking, “How is this guy wearing a @taylorswift shirt to a Jane’s show?” Then, I was like, “Fuck it, be who you are! Fucking punk rock, brother!”

So next time you’re at a Jane’s Addiction gig and want to come away with a story to tell… You know what to do.