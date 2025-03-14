“A fitting tribute to an artist who would have celebrated his 85th birthday”: John Lennon to be honoured with a commemorative coin

John Lennon is the latest musician to be honoured by the UK's Royal Mint with their own commemorative coin.

The Mint’s ‘music legends’ series celebrates influential artists. Others who have been honoured in this way include David Bowie, Shirley Bassey, Queen and Lennon’s old songwriting partner, Paul McCartney. In Lennon’s case the honour is timed to mark what would have been his 85th birthday later this year.

Designed by Henry Gray, the coin features Lennon’s name and a portrait of the man - based on Bob Gruen’s classic photo of him on the roof of a New York penthouse - and the word ‘Imagine’. Prices start at £18.50: as with all commemorative coinage you won’t be able to use it in the shops, as it’s for collectors only.

Of course, quite what Lennon himself would have made of it is impossible to know. Maybe he would have smiled wryly at the irony of the use of Imagine - a song that asked us to ‘imagine no possessions’ - to flog, well, money. Maybe he just wouldn’t be bothered.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Arguably one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, Lennon’s achievements as an artist, activist and advocate for peace continue to live on and will now be forever remembered on a coin.

“Lennon’s portrait has been captured in meticulous detail and in a fitting tribute will be released in the year which the artist would have celebrated his 85th birthday. Still admired by millions of people and generations worldwide, we hope this coin and its design will be treasured for many years to come.”

If you’re a numismatist (coin enthusiast - there’s your word for the day) or a Lennon fan or maybe both, you can pick up the commemorative Lennon coins from the Royal Mint website on 17 March.