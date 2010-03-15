Wanna hear Ryan Adams ‘going metal’? Stream ‘Electrosnake’ right here

Ryan Adams has posted a taster track, 'Electrosnake', from his most ‘metal´ album yet. Set to be titled ‘Orion´ the new full-length sees Adams looking back to the glory days of metal music, taking his cues from the likes of AC/DC and Iron Maiden.

“We're going to begin pressing ORION -- my most legit METAL record -- on vinyl next week. Have a listen to the song below and let us at PAXAM [Adams´ own record label] know if you'd be interested in purchasing one.”

“P.S. Not a single B.C. Rich was hurt in the making of this record.”

Ryan Adams 'Electrosnake' Stream (from forthcoming album 'Orion')