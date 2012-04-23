Video: Turbowolf 'Bag Of Bones'

Check out the video for TG faves Turbowolf's new single 'Bag Of Bones' in which they look like a collective of prophetic space witches.

You're probably already aware of the not-so-secret passion that we have for Bristol's budding rock champs Turbowolf.

We loved their self-titled debut, released towards the end of last year; they play blinding live shows and they have a knack for making videos where they look like rocking techno pagans.

'Bag O Bones' will be released on Hassle Records on 4 June and you can catch Turbowolf on tour with The Subways throughout early May.