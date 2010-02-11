Video: Slash Talks New Solo Album (UPDATE: new 'Paradise City' stream)

Check out our sister mag

Metal Hammer

's new video interview with Slash in which he talks about his forthcoming solo album.

As you may remember

, the record ('Slash') will feature guest slots from Lemmy, Duff McKagan, Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop to name a few. Not to mention the exclusive Classic Rock edition, featuring Cypress Hill and Fergie collaborating on a re-worked version of 'Paradise City' (UPDATE: you can now stream this below). Expect a full review in TG200.

Slash's Interview With Metal Hammer

Slash, Fergie & Cypress Hill - 'Paradise City'