Video: Slash Talks New Solo Album (UPDATE: new 'Paradise City' stream)

Check out Metal Hammer's new video interview with Slash in which he talks about his forthcoming solo album.

's new video interview with Slash in which he talks about his forthcoming solo album.

As you may remember

, the record ('Slash') will feature guest slots from Lemmy, Duff McKagan, Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop to name a few. Not to mention the exclusive Classic Rock edition, featuring Cypress Hill and Fergie collaborating on a re-worked version of 'Paradise City' (UPDATE: you can now stream this below). Expect a full review in TG200.

