Video Of The Week: Zep Fighters!

Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones from rock legends Led Zeppelin made a surprise appearance with Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters at Wembley on Saturday night.



Page and Jones played classic Led Zep songs "Rock 'n' Roll" and "Ramble On" in front of over 80,000 fans.





It was the first time members of Led Zeppelin have performed together since their comeback show at the O2 Arena in December.





Grohl hinted throughout the show that they had a surprise planned, saying: "We're going to do something we've never done at a Foo Fighters show... tonight this is going to be the show that we're gonna be talking about for the next 20 years!"





Grohl tearfully the crowd afterwards: "Welcome to the greatest day of my whole entire life."





