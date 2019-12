Here´s a video that demonstrates why the guitar world would be a lot simpler place if it wasn´t run by over-bearing gear nerds and elitist journos, such as ourselves.

Chris Pontius (of Jackass party-boy-fame) was at NAMM for some reason and Fender caught him on film delivering up various wisdom nuggets about their new custom shop Cabronita range.

For instance, (at 1.55) “If you play a pink guitar, you´re rarely gonna be sleeping alone. You´re rarely gonna be sleeping with the same girl.”