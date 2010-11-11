Video: Jack White jamming with Conan O'Brien

Jack White appears to be stepping out from behind the drums and once again declaring his allegiance to guitar. As if to prove the point, The White Stripes man was recently seen jamming with the host on Conan O'Brien's new show 'Conan'.

Jack White is the first musical guest to feature on the new US show and, while they seem to make a slightly bizarre couple, we still rate White's fuzz solo, not to mention his Gretsch G6130 Roundup. The song is a cover of Eddie Cochran's 'Twenty Flight Rock'.

In other Jack White news, the guitarist recently told Vanity Fair magazine that he hopes to start work on a new White Stripes record soon, explaining: "We thought we'd do a lot of things that we'd never done: a full tour of Canada, a documentary, coffee-table book, live album, a boxed set… Now that we've gotten a lot of that out of our system, Meg and I can get back in the studio and start fresh."