TG225: Deep Purple and 'Smoke On The Water'

Issue 225 of Total Guitar magazine is now available, featuring the story of Deep Purple's greatest era and a full tab of 'Smoke On The Water'. Are YOU playing it right?

Features

Deep Purple: MK II

The story of British rock's most dysfunctional family, plus the full, accurate tab and story behind 'Smoke On The Water'

Noah And The Whale

How Charlie Fink and his band went from gearless tears to mainstream glory

NAMM 2012

TG (ahem) braved the harsh Californian winter to bring you this preview of the year's best new gear

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The blues guitarist talks inspirations, Strats and his new album, 'How I Go'

Dave Davies

How a little green amp and brotherly love helped shape The Kinks legend

Steal Their Style

Dimebag's tone and techniques

Plus! White Snake, Machine Head, Korn, Cancer Bats, Steel Panther

Learn To Play

Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the songs and a guide to getting the tones for…

Deep Purple 'Smoke On The Water'

The Smiths 'Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now'

Foo Fighters 'Walk'

Edvard Grieg 'In The Hall Of The Mountain King' (unofficial Alton Towers theme)

Traditional 'The Wild Rover'

ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS

Metallica 'Just A Bullet Away'

Essentials: Get Playing Now Part Three - Your First Solo

Warren Haynes Guest Lesson

Stanley Jordan Guest Lesson

Steve Lukather Guest Lesson

Rockschool Grade Four

RGT Initial Stage Rock

Gear

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice.

Reviewed this issue:

Gibson Les Paul Classic Plus

Takamine EF300SE-BW

2012 Gear Preview: NAMM report

Ibanez Premium RG870QMZ

Gretsch Electromatic CVT III

Head To Head: Wah-wah pedals

Fender Z.Vex Instant Lo-Fi Junkie

Electro-Harmonix Analogizer

Plus! Accessories, First Look: Misa Kitara, Praise Of: Floyd Rose vibrato, Ed's Shed: Tweaking your trussrod