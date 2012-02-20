TG225: Deep Purple and 'Smoke On The Water'

Issue 225 of Total Guitar magazine is now available in the UK (and digitally worldwide via Newsstand and Zinio), featuring the story of Deep Purple's greatest era and a full tab of 'Smoke On The Water'. Are YOU playing it right?
Features
Deep Purple: MK II
The story of British rock's most dysfunctional family, plus the full, accurate tab and story behind 'Smoke On The Water'
Noah And The Whale
How Charlie Fink and his band went from gearless tears to mainstream glory
NAMM 2012
TG (ahem) braved the harsh Californian winter to bring you this preview of the year's best new gear
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
The blues guitarist talks inspirations, Strats and his new album, 'How I Go'
Dave Davies
How a little green amp and brotherly love helped shape The Kinks legend
Steal Their Style
Dimebag's tone and techniques
Plus! White Snake, Machine Head, Korn, Cancer Bats, Steel Panther
Learn To Play
Full tabs, backing tracks, the story behind the songs and a guide to getting the tones for…
Deep Purple 'Smoke On The Water'
The Smiths 'Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now'
Foo Fighters 'Walk'
Edvard Grieg 'In The Hall Of The Mountain King' (unofficial Alton Towers theme)
Traditional 'The Wild Rover'
ONLINE VIDEO LESSONS
Metallica 'Just A Bullet Away'
Essentials: Get Playing Now Part Three - Your First Solo
Warren Haynes Guest Lesson
Stanley Jordan Guest Lesson
Steve Lukather Guest Lesson
Rockschool Grade Four
RGT Initial Stage Rock
Gear
Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice.
Reviewed this issue:
Gibson Les Paul Classic Plus
Takamine EF300SE-BW
2012 Gear Preview: NAMM report
Ibanez Premium RG870QMZ
Gretsch Electromatic CVT III
Head To Head: Wah-wah pedals
Fender Z.Vex Instant Lo-Fi Junkie
Electro-Harmonix Analogizer
Plus! Accessories, First Look: Misa Kitara, Praise Of: Floyd Rose vibrato, Ed's Shed: Tweaking your trussrod