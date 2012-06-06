String 'Em Up: Lamb Of God

Got a burning question for Mark Morton or Willie Adler from Lamb Of God? Here's your chance to String 'Em Up!



We'll be talking the modern metal guitar titans this weekend. If you have a question for Mark or Willie let us know on Facebook, Twitter or e-mail before Friday 8th June. If we print your question in the mag then you'll receive a free set of D'Addario strings!

Finally, remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question about their guitar playing, gear or songwriting you're much more likely to get it answered.