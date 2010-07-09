Porcupine Tree 'Bonnie The Cat' video exclusive!

Image 1 of 4 Porcupine Tree Image 2 of 4 Porcupine Tree 'Bonnie The Cat' video screenshot 1 Image 3 of 4 Porcupine Tree 'Bonnie The Cat' video screenshot 2 Image 4 of 4 Porcupine Tree 'Bonnie The Cat' video screenshot 3

Total Guitar (and a bunch of our sister-mags), in conjunction with Roadrunner Records, is very pleased to present the world-wide premiere of Porcupine Tree's 'Bonnie The Cat' video.

Head over to the Porcupine Tree 'Bonnie The Cat' premiere page to view the video (live from 4PM Friday 9 July).

The video is directed by Przemyslaw Vshebor and has been taken from disc two of the band's Grammy-nominated record 'The Incident' - their 10th studio album. The band are currently on tour throughout Europe, before they head over to America and then return to the UK for a headline slot at the Royal Albert Hall on 14 October.

Check out the gallery (above) for some screenshots.

Keep an eye out for a forthcoming Total Guitar interview with Porcupine Tree guitarist Steve Wilson.