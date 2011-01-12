NAMM 2011: Squier Vintage Modified Jaguar and Jazzmaster

Squier has announced the addition of two new guitars to its Vintage Modified range - the Jaguar HH and the Jazzmaster.

First up, the Jaguar HH offers dual humbucking Duncan Designed Zebra pickups, two 62 Jazz Bass 'stacked' volume and tone controls (meaning the knobs are placed on top of each other, concentrically) and vintage-style tuners. In contrast to the metal-clad, switch-heavy design of the traditional Fender Jaguar, the more affordable model will feature a simpler three-position toggle switch, allowing for the selection of pickups at the neck, bridge or both together. The Vintage Modified Jaguar HH will be available in Squier's 3-Color Sunburst and Fiesta Red finishes.

The second offering from Squier will be the Vintage Modified Jazzmaster. Like the Jaguar HH, it offers a stripped-down, affordable reincarnation of its namesake. Therefore, it similarly features stacked volume/tone controls, vintage-style tuners and a three-position toggle switch. The key differences are in the pickups (two Duncan Designed singlecoil Jazzmaster pickups with Alnico 5 magnets), the body (alder, as opposed to basswood) and the maple fingerboard (rosewood on the Jaguar HH). The Vintage Modified Jazzmaster will be available in Squier's Butterscoth Blonde (pictured) or 2-Color Sunburst finishes.

Both guitars look set to retail at the very-tempting price point of £200 to 300 (that price from cursory online research), although Squier has yet to announce an official RRP.

for more details of the Squier Vintage Modified series, head to the Squier website.