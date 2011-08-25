More

Monster Cable announce three additions to pro audio range

Mmm, luxurious and expensive guitar leads

There are three new cables now available from high-end lead manufacturer Monster Cable as part of its Prolink series.

All of the cables are aimed at professional players, studio technicians and/or serious audio enthusiasts, which explains the price point - the most affordable of these three, the Monster Rock, comes in at £39.95.

The manufacturer says that pocket-lightening price buys you "clean highs and vivid harmonics… and provides a tighter bass response". The cable is designed to be the workhorse of the range, featuring 24-carat gold connectors and is designed to withstand onstage and studio use.

Also available is the top-end Studio Pro 1000, priced at £79.95 and the most expensive of the new batch. The press sheet uses a lot of words that we suspect Monster has made up, but the gist is that it's a super nice cable designed for pro studios and is double-shielded to minimise noise and signal interference. Not one for pub gigs then…

Finally, the Monster Acoustic (£69.95) does pretty much what it says on the tin and is designed to deliver the best response from an electro-acoustic instrument, both in and out of the studio.

Like other high-end lead manufacturers (for example, Planet Waves) all Monster cables come with a lifetime warranty, which is helpful when convincing loved ones that you've spent their savings wisely.

For more information head to MonsterCable.com and for financial advice, head to MoneySavingExpert.com.