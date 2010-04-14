Metal Hammer give away unreleased Dimebag Darrell track

This month´s issue of our sister mag, Metal Hammer, comes packaged with a lost track by the late, great, Dimebag Darrell.

The latest issue (on sale now) has a free CD which includes a never

before heard track by former-Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell. The Metal Hammer guys

spoke to Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo who produced the track:

"I got the track and put it into Pro Tools and trimmed the edges and

made it shine a bit but the true producer and engineer was Dime. The

sounds you hear are the ones he recorded, I just cleaned it up. I´ve

never done anything like this and it was an honour to work on something

that no one has ever heard and to be one of the first to listen to it."

"[Dime´s former girlfriend] Rita told me about the song, about Zakk

and the whole the story about them getting together and ending up drunk.

It´s really cool. Rita fills me in and all the stories are so great.

They had such a nice life. I´ve come know more about him and his impact

later in life than I did at the time. You really appreciate his art and

what he contributes to metal."

Other tracks on the CD include Soulfly, Bleeding through, Cancer

Bats, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cathedral and Dark Tranquillity.

Get your

copy of Metal Hammer - on sale now!