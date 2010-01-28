Machine Head cover Iron Maiden: exclusive video

Machine Head hit the UK on tour with Slipknot on December 1 and to mark the occasion, they have released their critically acclaimed album 'The Blackening' as a limited tour edition. Featuring an extra CD of rarities and B Sides and a DVD of footage shot from the likes of their Burn My Eyes Anniversary show, With Full Force and Download, it´s going to make a great Christmas pressie for fans of the band.



This video is for their cover of Iron Maiden´s 'Hallowed Be Thy Name', one of the tracks featured on the extra CD, originally recorded for Kerrang!´s Iron Maiden tribute CD ‘Maiden Heaven: A Tribute To Iron Maiden´.