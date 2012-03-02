Killswitch Engage move to Laney

Laney Amplification has announced that both Adam Dutkiewicz and Joel Stroetzel of Killswitch Engage will be using its Ironheart range for live appearances.

"I'm very excited to be on board with the Laney family," said Adam. "The Ironheart sounds musical, punchy, and loud…a great live head for sure. One sick riff box!"

The guitarists will also be using said sick riff boxes in the Killswitch spin-off Times Of Grace, so basically things are going to get 'very Laney' in the Killswitch camp.

Chris Taylor, Artist Relations manager at the amp manufacturer says this:

"We are extremely proud to welcome Adam and Joel to the Laney family of endorsees. Adam and Joel represent the present and future of metal, a genre that was started with the sound of Tony Iommi's Laney amplifiers in 1970."

The band recently welcomed back original lead singer Jesse Leach (who's been keeping himself busy with the likes of Times Of Grace and The Empire Shall Fall), following the departure of vocalist Howard Jones and are due to perform at this year's Download festival on 9 June.