Japanese Voyeurs 'Cry Baby' video

London-based grunge kids Japanese Voyeurs have unveiled the video for their new single 'Cry Baby'.

The single has been taken from the band's forthcoming album, 'Yolk', which is due for release 4 July and was recorded by former Rage Against The Machine/Melvins producer GGGarth Richardson.

The legendary alt producer isn't the only famous 80s/90s alumni involved with the album. J Mascis frontman and guitarist for Dinosaur Jr also makes an appearance, providing backing vocals on 'Feed'.

Check out the video above and keep an eye out for a review of 'Yolk' in a forthcoming issue of TG.