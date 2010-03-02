Gretsch G5191BK Tim Armstrong Electromatic Hollowbody: First look

We feel that Tim's going for an 'urban rockabilly' look with this one.

With a name like the Gretsch G5191BK Tim Armstrong Electromatic Hollowbody, this guitar is certain to catch your eye, if for no other reason than the label that can fit that title on it will likely be as large as the instrument itself.

The latest signature guitar from the Rancid frontman, it's a semi-acoustic that features Black Top Filter'tron pickups, Grover tuners and a rather nice matt black finish with gold fixtures. It's got an RRP of over £1,000, but we can't help but wonder how many Rancid fans can pull together that kind of cash. Perhaps, they'll make a budget one in the near future.

It's certainly a lovely-looking instrument, but whether it's worth a grand… Well, you'll just have to check out the review in TG201 (on sale 16 April) to find out.

