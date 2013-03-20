First look: Bogner Uberschall Pedal

Image 1 of 4
The new Bogner Uberschall Pedal
Image 2 of 4
The Boost switch
Image 3 of 4
The tone knobs
Image 4 of 4
The ins and outs
The Bogner Uberschall Pedal aims to deliver the same aggressive hi-gain tone as the Bogner Uberschall amplifier. We've just received one and will be bringing you a review next month. For now, here's our unboxing.
The Bogner Uberschall is available from GuitarGuitar.co.uk, priced £199.
You can read the full review in next month's issue of Total Guitar!
(Issue 240 on sale 15th April)