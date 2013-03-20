First look: Bogner Uberschall Pedal

Image 1 of 4 The Uberschall is built in a black metal shell The new Bogner Uberschall Pedal Image 2 of 4 The Boost switch has its own volume knob, allowing you to make any sudden dynamic changes as you wish, at your control. The Boost switch Image 3 of 4 Unlike most distortion pedals, the Uberschall features the essential tone knobs, allowing you to scoop the mids and adjust your sound like an amp. The tone knobs Image 4 of 4 This Bogner pedal also give you the option of controlling from a unit with the remote jack. Running on a 9V battery or DC power supply. The ins and outs

The Bogner Uberschall Pedal aims to deliver the same aggressive hi-gain tone as the Bogner Uberschall amplifier. We've just received one and will be bringing you a review next month. For now, here's our unboxing.

The Bogner Uberschall is available from GuitarGuitar.co.uk, priced £199.

