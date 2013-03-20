More

First look: Bogner Uberschall Pedal

Get those legendary amp tones from this box

Image 1 of 4

The Uberschall is built in a black metal shell

The new Bogner Uberschall Pedal

The Boost switch has its own volume knob, allowing you to make any sudden dynamic changes as you wish, at your control.

The Boost switch

Unlike most distortion pedals, the Uberschall features the essential tone knobs, allowing you to scoop the mids and adjust your sound like an amp.

The tone knobs

This Bogner pedal also give you the option of controlling from a unit with the remote jack. Running on a 9V battery or DC power supply.

The ins and outs

The Bogner Uberschall Pedal aims to deliver the same aggressive hi-gain tone as the Bogner Uberschall amplifier. We've just received one and will be bringing you a review next month. For now, here's our unboxing.

The Bogner Uberschall is available from GuitarGuitar.co.uk, priced £199.

You can read the full review in next month's issue of Total Guitar!
(Issue 240 on sale 15th April)