Fender Roadworn 72 Telecaster Custom: First look
The guitar
Here’s a 'first look' at one of the most desirable planks of wood TG has seen in the past few months, the Fender Roadworn 72 Telecaster Custom.
It’s a Mexican-made custom model that features a three-position switch, a Wide Range humbucker (at the neck), an ‘ashtray’ bridge and retro ‘top hat’ tone pots. However, the most striking feature of this guitar is the Roadworn ‘ageing’, which seems a little more accomplished and realistic than Fender’s earlier efforts.
Finally, the ‘nitro’ finish is a nice touch and it causes the cool hairline cracks that appear all over the guitar’s body. If - like most of the TG and Guitarist team members - you decide that owning one of these is a higher priority than paying your rent, expect to fork-out upwards of £660.
Keep an eye out for a review in a future TG.
The body
The body (reverse)
The headstock
The volume and tone pots
The neck pickup
The bridge pickup
