Custom Help For Heroes guitar for auction

Guitar for heroes auction

A custom-built guitar has recently been put up for auction via eBay in aid of Help For Heroes, a charity which supports wounded British servicemen and women.

The instrument has been hand-built by guitar enthusiast Mick Carroll, who also hand-painted the poppy artwork, and comes with a set of pictures documenting the build, a Marshall MG2FX practice amp and a Hiscox hardcase - the latter two kindly donated by the respective brands.

The guitar's body is chambered African Mahogany (aka Sipo) with a carved Maple top, the C-shape neck features a 629mm scale-length and is also made from African Mahogany with a Rosewood fingerboard and Abalone inlays.

Pickups-wise there is a PAF-style Kent Armstrong humbucker at the neck and a Kent Armstrong Super Distortion humbucker at the bridge. Both pickups can be coil-tapped for a singlecoil sound. Other hardware includes Gotoh tuners, as well as a Gotoh bridge and tailpiece.

Click the link below to find out more about the guitar and to take part in the auction. The auction closes 9 August at 8pm, so get bidding if you fancy owning a unique, hand-built instrument, and also helping out a worthy cause in the process.

Get bidding: Help For Heroes charity guitar auction

Finally, check out the video below to see/hear the guitar in action.



Help For Heroes guitar video