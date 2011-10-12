Black Country Communion – in a cinema near you

Supergroup Black Country Communion (consisting of Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian) will screen their debut film 'Live Over Europe' at a selection cinemas around the UK at 7.30pm on 1 November.

The documentary/concert film will be shown at participating Vue cinemas, including London, Birmingham and Portsmouth (see below for the full list) and will feature an exclusive filmed introduction from the band.

In addition, everyone that books tickets in advance through myvue.com/bcc will be entered into a draw to win a signed guitar

'Live Over Europe' documents the European leg of Black Country Communion's first world tour, which took place earlier this summer, and will feature an 18-song live performance, compiled from their three performances in Germany at venues in Hamburg, Munich and Berlin.

Check out the list below to find out if your local Vue is showing the film.

Black Country Communion 'Live Over Europe' cinemas

London West End

Cambridge

Oxford

Portsmouth

Exeter

Bristol

Doncaster

Leicester

Hull

Leeds

York

Birmingham

Edinburgh

Dublin

Bury

Swansea