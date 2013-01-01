13 new Ibanez electric guitars under £1000 that we can't wait to play

How many frets is too many? Apparently not 30. We first clamped eyes on a 'concept' prototype of Ibanez's 30-fret noodlings at NAMM, now here it is, and it's less than 400 quid!

It also comes equipped with an Edge-Zero II bridge, ZPS3Fe locking vibrato, Infinity pickups and a 'neck pickup simulator'. We can't wait.