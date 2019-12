Want to know the secret to rockin´ long after you´ve collected your bus pass?

Then check out this video.

One oldie that needs no encouragement when it comes to rockin´ is 76-year-old Graciela Mora.

The grandmother recently attended Metallica´s concert at Santiago in Chile.

She told Emol.com: “I love Metallica. I've been a fan since I was young.”