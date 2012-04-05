Video: Gavin Harrison discusses Buddy Rich

On 2 April 2012, 25 years to the day since the passing of drum legend Buddy Rich, the London Palladium played host to the Buddy Rich 25th Anniversary Memorial Concert, featuring a host of stellar drummers performing with the Buddy Rich Big Band.

We were there behind-the-scenes throughout the day to capture all the action.

In this interview Porcupine Tree's Gavin talks about his performance, why he loves Buddy and the time his father took him to see the great man peform.

In the latest issue of Rhythm, on sale now, we celebrate the drumming genius of Buddy Rich with contributions from Dave Weckl, Gavin Harrison, Ian Paice, Cathy Rich, John Blackwell and many more. For full details on the issue click here.

Rhythm is available from all good magazine shops.

You can buy single issues or subscribe here.

For the digital edition head here (Apple Newsstand) or here (Android/PC/Mac)