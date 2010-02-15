Travis Barker reveals solo album collaborations

Corey Taylor

,

Lil Wayne

and

RZA

are among the guest stars on

Travis Barker

´s solo album.

The Blink-182 drummer told Spinner that he is also working with Rick Ross, Beanie Seigel, the Game and Swizz Beatz as part of the project.

He said: “I just love music. The more I can be around it the better, so with my album it's no one genre.

“It goes from everything from punk rock to hip-hop to some electro stuff on there to a metal song with Corey Taylor from Slipknot. It's been really fun and interesting up till now."

It looks like Travis will be a busy boy this year, with the Blink-182 reunion continuing and a possible return for The Transplants also thought to be on the way.