Ronnie Vannucci's Big Talk coming in July

Ronnie

© Sayre Berman/Corbis

Ronnie Vannucci will release his debut solo record in July.



The Killers sticksman will drop Big Talk on 11 July through Epitaph Records/ Little Oil, with lead single 'Getaways' coming on 10 May.



Ronnie recorded the album at Battle Born studios in Las Vegas and will tour the record with a full band later this year.



For more details head to www.bigtalkmusic.com and keep your eyes peeled for the June issue of Rhythm, which goes on sale next week and features an interview with Ronnie.