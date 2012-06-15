Ringo's home is saved!

Ringo

Ringo Starr's former home has been saved from demolition.

The Beatle's 9 Madryn Street abode had been earmarked to be knocked down along with hundreds of other homes in the area.

But, the house is now one of 16 that will remain, with plans to have it refurbished and put on the market.

Housing Minister Grant Shapps said: "Ringo Starr's home is a significant beacon of Beatlemania.

"But it's also a lot more than that - a real example of communities having the power and voice to step in and save the places they treasure most."

Plans to knock the home down had been met with protests from local residents and Beatle fanatics. It's unclear how long Ringo actually lived in the house for, and by the time he had joined the Beatles he had already moved down the road to Admiral Grove.