Ringo: Now people think 'Oh, maybe he could play'

Ringo

© Jacques Haillot/Sygma/Corbis

Ringo Starr believes the raft of Beatles remasters has opened people's eyes to his drumming skills.

During an interview with USAToday.com, Ringo said: "I love the remasters because now people can hear me. It used to be John, Paul, George and Ringo. And why not? Look at those writers. Now people say, 'Oh, maybe he could play.' It never stopped me because I knew from hanging out with musicians that my part on those records was always appreciated."

He went on to say he isn't a big fan of flashy drumming, saying he doesn't listen to a record for the drums.

He added: "John Bonham's incredible solos didn't knock me out. I don't feel you need solos. You need to feel emotion in the track. It's no good calling me if you like modern jazz. I play pop and rock. I support the song. I can hold steady time."