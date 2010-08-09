Lee Vincent agrees Tama deal

Pulled apart by horses

Tama have unveiled their latest endorsee - Pulled Apart By Horses drummer Lee Vincent.



The sticksman, who currently uses Superstar series drums, has been earning rave reviews alongside his bandmates of late as the UK alt rockers elbow their way onto Radio One's daytime playlist.



Lee said: "The Superstar is probably the most solid kit I've played. It sounds huge, the tones are awesome and you can beat the hell out of it with the complete confidence that it can take everything you can throw at it and more!"



To check the band out yourself take a look at www.myspace.com/pulledapartbyhorses.