John Howell hosts world’s highest-ever gig

Ever moaned about the trek to band rehearsal or a gig? Well spare a thought for John Howell.

The session drummer has travelled to the top of Kilimanjaro as part of his quest to play the world´s highest-ever gig.

Howell, who lists stints at the drum stool for Avril Lavigne and Katie Melua on his CV, completed the mammoth task as part of the Chasing Rainbows tour.

The cause sees John and his band of musical mountaineers travel the world to raise money for www.smiletrain.org.

www.smiletrain.org is a charity that provides operations for children with cleft palates.

You can check out a video of John and his fund-raising pals making their way to the summit below.