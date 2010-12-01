Jay Weinberg to fill in for US punks

Drum

© Kirsty Umback/Corbis

Jay Weinberg - son of legendary E Street band drummer Max - is getting behind the kit for Against Me.

Weinberg is filling in for the US punks after the departure of sticksman George Rebelos.

Singer Tom Gabel explained: "We'll be getting back out on the road starting with a handful of radio station festival shows early this December. Our friend Jay Weinberg will be sitting behind the drum kit for us, which we're very excited about."

Weinberg has previously filled in for his dad backing Bruce Springsteen, at times sharing the gig's drumming duties with his dad. Take a look for yourself at Weinberg jrn in action below.