In Pictures: On stage with Stevie Wonder
Ever wondered (excuse the pun) what it’s like to be on stage with a living legend at a packed festival? Head inside for an insight into headlining Bestival with Stevie Wonder.
These pictures come from London Drum Company owner Simon Jayes, who worked closely with percussionists Munyungo Jackson and Roland Garcia at the icon’s headlining set.
Simon said “This has to rank as one of the most enjoyable shows I have ever done. Despite the tough schedule we had to be sat on stage whilst one of the few genuine living legends of our industry did his thing was just incredible. Sometimes I really do feel privileged to do what I do.”