Hendrix and Motorhead fanpacks released

Hendrix

Rhythm's sister title Classic Rock has teamed up with Emperor Media to deliver a brand new magazine/DVD combo - Jimi Hendrix: The Guitar Hero.

The pack is rammed with musical virtuosity from Hendrix and Slash to Mitch Mitchell and Ginger Baker.

Not only that, but a 132-page magazine acts as a weighty companion to the disc, guiding you through how Jimi, Mitch and Noel Redding changed the face of rock music forever with the genius-tinged output of the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

The DVD on offer in the pack is from the acclaimed Classic Artists series, which will not be available in standalone form until 28 February.

The partnership marks the second Classic Rock fanpack to hit the shelves, the first of course being the tie-in that saw fellow axe legend Slash's solo album reach the UK. That too was full of drumming goodness thanks to appearances from Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Steven Adler and more.

Also out now is Classic Rock Presents: Motörhead - The World Is Yours. The pack includes a 132-page magazine all about Mikkey Dee and the boys and also their brand new album. For more information check out www.myfavouritemagazines.com.