First Look: Rhythm Hot Artist to release live DVD
Rhythm Hot Artist Gabor Dornyei has put together an awesome new DVD, and we’ve got a host of behind the scene shots to tease you with.
Gabor, named as one to watch in Rhythm 173, filmed his show with the Thunder Duo (also featuring Kornel Horvath) at last month’s Sabian Day. The performance featured a special guest appearance from the well-travelled drumming legend Dom Famularo.
The final DVD, which celebrates the Thunder Duo’s fifth anniversary, will include five compositions by the pair (ranging from rock and funk to African and Bulgarian in theme) and close up tours of Gabor, Kornel and Dom’s set-ups.
Keep your eyes peeled for the latest news on the release. Until then, enjoy these cool glimpses of the show.
You can also catch Gabor behind the kit for the Thriller Live tour, which is heading all over the UK right now. For more info head to www.thrillerlive.com.
For more on teaching guru Dom Famularo check out his website.