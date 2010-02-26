Craig Blundell to give V kit masterclass

Craig Blundell will give an insight into the ways to get the best out of V-Drums next month.

The session ace will put on a masterclass focused on using an electric set up at Harlow´s GigGear on 16 March.

Blundell will talk about how to integrate the gear into everyday playing and ways a drummer can get the most out of practising with a V kit.

Digital percussion tools will also be covered in the discussion, giving attendees a broad overview of swapping acoustic for electric.

For more information head over to http://marketing.giggear.co.uk/email/email/947449/link/553.