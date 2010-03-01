Chris Adler takes on producer role

Not content with being one of the metal world´s hottest drum talents, Chris Adler has stepped into the producer´s chair.

The Lamb Of God sticksman teamed up with Josh Wilbur to work on the new album from This Or The Apocalypse.

Adler said: “I've been wanting to produce a band other than my own for a while now, but never found one that inspired me quite enough to jump in.

“This record is intense to say the least. It feels like a landmark music moment. Time will tell, but I'm obviously pretty f'n psyched.”

You can check out the band´s drummer Grant McFarland laying down some beats under the watchful eye of Adler below.

For more information head to www.myspace.com/thisortheapocalypse.